Yoga Girl

It’s Hard For Me To Experience Joy When…
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Is having fun at the bottom of your to-do list? Do you feel unworthy of joy unless everyone around you is happy?

In today’s episode, we are going to contemplate what keeps us from having fun and experiencing joy. Rachel shares a journaling prompt and some examples from her own life.

Tune in to see if it rings true for you.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.