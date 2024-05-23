It’s Hard For Me To Experience Joy When…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 23rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, we are going to contemplate what keeps us from having fun and experiencing joy. Rachel shares a journaling prompt and some examples from her own life.
Tune in to see if it rings true for you.