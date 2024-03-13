Inspiring Gratitude Into Your Yoga Practice
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 13th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 13th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Poses that once seemed impossible start to become more accessible.
For today’s gratitude practice, you will reflect on your own yoga journey. What has strengthened? How have you grown? Tune in to acknowledge your progress.