Inspiring Gratitude Into Your Yoga Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

As you get on the mat every day, you’ll notice changes in your body.

Poses that once seemed impossible start to become more accessible.

For today’s gratitude practice, you will reflect on your own yoga journey. What has strengthened? How have you grown? Tune in to acknowledge your progress.

