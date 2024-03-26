About the Episode

There is something that you are holding onto that you need to release. What is it?

In today’s episode, you are going to take a look at your life and find where things feel stagnant, cluttered, and stuck. This could be a relationship, a place in your home, or something else. But if you were able to air it out, you would find so much peace.

Take this to your journal and see where it intuitively brings you. Tune in to begin.