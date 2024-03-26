Yoga Girl

I Would Feel More At Peace If I Let Go Of…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

There is something that you are holding onto that you need to release. What is it?

In today’s episode, you are going to take a look at your life and find where things feel stagnant, cluttered, and stuck. This could be a relationship, a place in your home, or something else. But if you were able to air it out, you would find so much peace.

Take this to your journal and see where it intuitively brings you. Tune in to begin.

