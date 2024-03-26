I Would Feel More At Peace If I Let Go Of…
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to take a look at your life and find where things feel stagnant, cluttered, and stuck. This could be a relationship, a place in your home, or something else. But if you were able to air it out, you would find so much peace.
Take this to your journal and see where it intuitively brings you. Tune in to begin.