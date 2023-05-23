Yoga Girl

I Waste My Own Precious Time By…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 23rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Time is something you never get back - so wasting your own time is actually wasting an incredibly precious resource.

In today’s contemplation, you will dive deeper into the time spent on things that aren’t leading you where you want to go in life.

It’s not always about being productive, it’s about finding your priorities and guiding yourself there. Tune in to find clarity.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.