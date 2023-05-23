I Waste My Own Precious Time By…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s contemplation, you will dive deeper into the time spent on things that aren’t leading you where you want to go in life.
It’s not always about being productive, it’s about finding your priorities and guiding yourself there. Tune in to find clarity.