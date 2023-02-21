Yoga Girl

I Feel Stressed When…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Stress shows up in our lives in many different ways.

Sometimes it motivates us in a good way and propels us forward. Other times it’s an energy suck with no known cause.

In today’s episode, you will consider what is bringing you stress in your life right now. How does it show up in your life, and more importantly - what do you need when it does?

Tune in to begin.

