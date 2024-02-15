Yoga Girl

I Feel Like I’m Not Good Enough When…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 15th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing

About the Episode

We are getting really deep today on The Daily Practice.

In this journaling episode, Rachel offers you two prompts about shame.

When do you feel like you’re not good enough? How do you talk negatively to yourself? Afterward, you will flip the script, change the narrative, and come away with knowing that you truly matter.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

