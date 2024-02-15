I Feel Like I’m Not Good Enough When…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 15th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In this journaling episode, Rachel offers you two prompts about shame.
When do you feel like you’re not good enough? How do you talk negatively to yourself? Afterward, you will flip the script, change the narrative, and come away with knowing that you truly matter.