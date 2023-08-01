Yoga Girl

I Feel Like I’m Not Enough When…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s a pretty tough battle to overcome that voice in your head that says you’re not enough.

In today’s journaling practice, you will have the space to consider the times, places, and experiences that leave you feeling less than adequate. By making ourselves conscious of these moments, we can be present with them - and realize that they are so completely untrue.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.