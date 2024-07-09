Yoga Girl

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

About the Episode

What part of your life feels really hard right now?

Are you having trouble keeping up? Does it feel like a mountain needs to be climbed each and every day?

In today’s episode, Rachel offers you two journaling prompts that will help you get to the root of the stressors in your life, and figure out how to manage them. Tune in to begin.

