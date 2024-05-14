I Feel Hopeful When…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 14th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We are going to get really serious about the things that bring us hope.
What is present in your life that allows you to take a sigh of relief and know that things are okay? Rachel will guide you through a practice to connect to your heart space and find the inherent goodness of the world. Tune in to begin.