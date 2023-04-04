Yoga Girl

I Feel Disconnected from Nature When…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 4th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Time spent in nature reminds us of who we are, but let’s be honest: we all go through periods where getting outside feels like a drag.

In today’s episode, we are going to flip the script and contemplate the times we are indoors, staring at screens, and disconnected from nature.

Maybe the answer for you lies in stress, in an inability to set boundaries, or in an old trauma.

Once you can define it, it’ll help you come back home. Tune in to begin.

