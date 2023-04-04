I Feel Disconnected from Nature When…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 4th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, we are going to flip the script and contemplate the times we are indoors, staring at screens, and disconnected from nature.
Maybe the answer for you lies in stress, in an inability to set boundaries, or in an old trauma.
Once you can define it, it’ll help you come back home. Tune in to begin.