How Was Self-Care Modeled To You Growing Up?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 31st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For this week’s contemplation, we are venturing back in time to when you were little.

Growing up, how was self-care modeled to you? How did your family take care of themselves? What did you grow up seeing? And most importantly - how has it affected your life today?

We often implement what we commonly see into our own lives. Tune in to figure out how this shaped you.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

