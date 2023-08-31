How Was Self-Care Modeled To You Growing Up?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 31st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Growing up, how was self-care modeled to you? How did your family take care of themselves? What did you grow up seeing? And most importantly - how has it affected your life today?
We often implement what we commonly see into our own lives. Tune in to figure out how this shaped you.