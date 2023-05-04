Yoga Girl

How to Thank Someone for Their Support
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 4th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When you think of the word ‘supportive’, who immediately pops into your mind?

Today’s gratitude practice is dedicated to them.

Support can be offered in so many ways, and you will know what matters the most to you. It can be someone who helped you with a project, someone you can lean on emotionally, or someone who just makes you laugh.

They deserve some gratitude. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.