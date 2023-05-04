How to Thank Someone for Their Support
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 4th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s gratitude practice is dedicated to them.
Support can be offered in so many ways, and you will know what matters the most to you. It can be someone who helped you with a project, someone you can lean on emotionally, or someone who just makes you laugh.
They deserve some gratitude. Tune in to begin.