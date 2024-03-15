How to Show Up For Yourself Every Single Day
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 15th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Yoga
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s practice, you are going to take everything you did this week and figure out how you can implement it into next week and beyond. Rachel shares tips on how to prioritize your self-care and figure out what you need to anchor into it every single day.
Tune in to begin.