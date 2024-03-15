Yoga Girl

How to Show Up For Yourself Every Single Day
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 15th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Yoga

About the Episode

Welcome back to a week of self-care and sacred discipline.

For today’s practice, you are going to take everything you did this week and figure out how you can implement it into next week and beyond. Rachel shares tips on how to prioritize your self-care and figure out what you need to anchor into it every single day.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

