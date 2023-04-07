Yoga Girl

How to Plant Your First Seed of the Season
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you have an outdated idea that you don’t have a green thumb or you can’t keep a plant alive, this episode is here to tell you that’s not true!

For this self-care practice, you are going to plant something. Place your hands in the soil, do it with presence, and connect with nature. Rachel will share where to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.