How to Overcome Spiritual Bypassing
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Growth, Thankful Thursday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s deepening practice will really bring you to a new level. You will have to ask yourself a really hard question - are your spiritual practices compelling you to action or helping you remain passive?
By the end, you’ll feel more clarity about the place you have in this world. Tune in to begin.