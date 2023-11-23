Yoga Girl

How to Overcome Spiritual Bypassing
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 23rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Growth, Thankful Thursday

About the Episode

Spiritual bypassing is the tendency to avoid facing any hardships within the world or ourselves, and to use our spirituality as the excuse for it.

Today’s deepening practice will really bring you to a new level. You will have to ask yourself a really hard question - are your spiritual practices compelling you to action or helping you remain passive?

By the end, you’ll feel more clarity about the place you have in this world. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

