How to Nourish Your Body, Mind and Heart
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s contemplation will require you to check in with yourself on a deep and personal level to answer this question: how can you nourish yourself right now?

Rachel will take you on a journey through your physical body, your mind, and your heart. By the end, you will know exactly what you need for your wellbeing.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

