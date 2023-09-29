How to Make Fire Cider
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 29th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Food, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You are going to make fire cider!
Fire cider has been used for hundreds of years to strengthen the immune system. Rachel will share the recipe, how to use it when you’re sick, and the benefits she has seen in her own life. Tune in to begin.