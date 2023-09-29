Yoga Girl

How to Make Fire Cider
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 29th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Food, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice provides you with a beautiful healing remedy.

You are going to make fire cider!

Fire cider has been used for hundreds of years to strengthen the immune system. Rachel will share the recipe, how to use it when you’re sick, and the benefits she has seen in her own life. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.