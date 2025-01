About the Episode

How have you felt in the new year so far? How are your intentions going?

We are often inundated with messages in the new year telling us that we need to change. But if we approach change from the wrong place, all we are going to do is be miserable or burn out.

In today’s episode, Rachel will share how to approach your goals from a place of love and kindness. This creates sustainable, lasting change, and an approach you can feel anchored in to pursue your dreams. Tune in to begin.