How to Find Joy in Every Day
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 14th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Your first sip of coffee in the morning, hugging your children when they come home from school, sitting down with your partner and a glass of wine…
When you really think about it - there are so many! But usually, we take them for granted. This self-care practice will bring these moments of joy to the forefront of your mind. That’s what makes a happy life!
Tune in to begin.