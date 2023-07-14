About the Episode

How many reoccurring moments of joy can you find in your everyday life?

Your first sip of coffee in the morning, hugging your children when they come home from school, sitting down with your partner and a glass of wine…

When you really think about it - there are so many! But usually, we take them for granted. This self-care practice will bring these moments of joy to the forefront of your mind. That’s what makes a happy life!

Tune in to begin.