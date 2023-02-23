Yoga Girl

How to Find Gratitude in the Slow Moments
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 23rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s Thursday today and that means it’s time for our weekly gratitude practice.

Tune in to reflect on a moment you recently had where you were able to move slowly, mindfully, and presently. Rachel shares a beautiful example from her own life.

There is so much intention when you move at a slower pace. That’s where the beautiful moments in life happen. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.