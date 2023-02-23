How to Find Gratitude in the Slow Moments
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Tune in to reflect on a moment you recently had where you were able to move slowly, mindfully, and presently. Rachel shares a beautiful example from her own life.
There is so much intention when you move at a slower pace. That’s where the beautiful moments in life happen. Tune in to begin.