Yoga Girl

How to Find An Extra Hour In Your Day
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Yesterday we envisioned a day with 25 hours.

Today we are going to go hunting for that extra hour and see if we can carve out some space in our lives.

Rachel shares some tips on how to get started, from facing your screen time to assessing bad habits. It’s a contemplative episode that will allow you to take action and make a change. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.