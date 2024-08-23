How to Find An Extra Hour In Your Day
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 23rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today we are going to go hunting for that extra hour and see if we can carve out some space in our lives.
Rachel shares some tips on how to get started, from facing your screen time to assessing bad habits. It’s a contemplative episode that will allow you to take action and make a change. Tune in to begin.