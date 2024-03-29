How to Enjoy Spring Cleaning
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 29th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Lifestyle
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Once you are done cleaning, what do you do? Do you cross it off your to-do list and move onto the next task? Your home is not meant to be a work in progress!
Today’s episode will show you how to truly enjoy spring cleaning and celebrate your progress. Tune in to begin.