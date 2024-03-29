Yoga Girl

How to Enjoy Spring Cleaning
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Lifestyle

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We are closing out our week of spring cleaning with a practice that we tend to overlook - but it is so important.

Once you are done cleaning, what do you do? Do you cross it off your to-do list and move onto the next task? Your home is not meant to be a work in progress!

Today’s episode will show you how to truly enjoy spring cleaning and celebrate your progress. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.