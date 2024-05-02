Yoga Girl

How to Drop Bad Habits
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 2nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

There are so many things that you do every single day. Some of them are great for you, some neutral, and some probably don’t help you at all.

In today’s episode, you are going to find clarity around the habits you have, and determine which ones are hindering your wellbeing. Do you hit the snooze button again and again? Do you endlessly scroll on social media? That time could be better spent on something you wish you were more consistent with that actually makes you feel good.

Tune in to get started.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

