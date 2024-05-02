How to Drop Bad Habits
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 2nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to find clarity around the habits you have, and determine which ones are hindering your wellbeing. Do you hit the snooze button again and again? Do you endlessly scroll on social media? That time could be better spent on something you wish you were more consistent with that actually makes you feel good.
Tune in to get started.