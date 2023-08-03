Yoga Girl

How To Do Kind Things For Yourself
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 3rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s practice is a fairly simple one, but you will come away from it speaking a little bit kinder to yourself.

Carrying the weight of your inner critic day after day can be very tiring. It’s time to do something nice just for you - you deserve it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.