Yoga Girl

How to Deepen Your Movement Practice
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 18th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For your self-care practice this week, you are going to deepen your movement practice.

Now, that can mean a lot of things.

It can mean inviting more presence and mindfulness to your practice. It can mean challenging yourself in different ways; to slow down, to speed up, or to get out of your comfort zone.

In this episode, Rachel shares some beautiful ways you can deepen your practice over the weekend. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.