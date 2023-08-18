How to Deepen Your Movement Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 18th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Now, that can mean a lot of things.
It can mean inviting more presence and mindfulness to your practice. It can mean challenging yourself in different ways; to slow down, to speed up, or to get out of your comfort zone.
In this episode, Rachel shares some beautiful ways you can deepen your practice over the weekend. Tune in to begin.