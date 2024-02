About the Episode

A journal is a very special, sacred place.

It’s a place to ramble, to put your feelings into words - and to get to know yourself on an intimate level.

For today’s practice, we are going to journal… on journaling! You will define what this practice means to you and if it’s an important tool when it comes to your self-care. Rachel also shares a great tip that brings her back to her practice whenever she’s experiencing a lull.

Tune in to begin.