How to Avoid Future Messes in Your Life
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 1st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Lifestyle

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For those out there who love to organize - this self-care practice is for you! And for those who don’t, perhaps this episode will inspire you to try it out.

You are going to consider a part of your home that gets really messy really quickly. Then, you will work to implement a system that helps you avoid future messes.

Rachel shares some examples, some systems, and some items you may need. Tune in to get organized!

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

