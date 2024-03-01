How to Avoid Future Messes in Your Life
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 1st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Lifestyle
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You are going to consider a part of your home that gets really messy really quickly. Then, you will work to implement a system that helps you avoid future messes.
Rachel shares some examples, some systems, and some items you may need. Tune in to get organized!