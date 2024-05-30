Yoga Girl

How Have You Grown Lately?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 30th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

You have changed - you are not the same person you were before.

In today’s episode, you are going to acknowledge that change.

What have you learned about yourself lately? Have you made a breakthrough in therapy? Were you about to connect the dots about a behavior or pattern of yours? Whatever it is, it’s important. Tune in to reflect on it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

