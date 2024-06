About the Episode

Life goes a lot smoother when we can tune into our needs and act upon them.

But it’s not always that simple - it takes being very present and honest with ourselves.

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to consider and reflect on our innermost needs that get us through the day. What helps you cope? Can you put other things in life aside for your self-care? Is anything stopping you from taking care of yourself? Tune in to begin.