How Does Your Body Speak to You?
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We need some silence and space to be able to really hear our bodies speak to us.
Rachel will guide you through three journaling prompts. By the end of this practice, you will learn the way your body speaks to you and the best way for you to listen.
Tune in to begin.