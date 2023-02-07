Yoga Girl

How Does Your Body Speak to You?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Dedicate more time than usual to your journaling practice today.

We need some silence and space to be able to really hear our bodies speak to us.

Rachel will guide you through three journaling prompts. By the end of this practice, you will learn the way your body speaks to you and the best way for you to listen.

Tune in to begin.

