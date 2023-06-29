How Do You Procrastinate?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 29th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Growth, Thankful Thursday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Do you procrastinate? How often? Is it to your detriment?
In this episode, you will analyze your patterns of behavior and take an honest look at yourself. It’s all so that the next time you catch yourself procrastinating, you’ll be able to recognize it and change course. Tune in to begin.