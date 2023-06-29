Yoga Girl

How Do You Procrastinate?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 29th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Growth, Thankful Thursday

About the Episode

The topic of today’s deepening is: procrastination.

Do you procrastinate? How often? Is it to your detriment?

In this episode, you will analyze your patterns of behavior and take an honest look at yourself. It’s all so that the next time you catch yourself procrastinating, you’ll be able to recognize it and change course. Tune in to begin.

