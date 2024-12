About the Episode

It’s December and that means the holiday season is officially upon us.

But many of us don’t feel that great throughout the celebrations.

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to take some time to look back. How did you feel growing up during Christmas? Do you like the holidays? Do they bring a sense of pressure or distance? Merging all this together, you will come to an intention for the month of December and move through this time feeling like your best self.

Tune in to begin.