About the Episode

We all have coping mechanisms we turn to when faced with uncomfortable emotions or situations.

But we’re not always conscious of them!

For today’s practice, we are going to take a hard look at what we do to escape. Rachel shares some examples in her own life, then it’s your turn. Once you identify your coping mechanisms, you will be better equipped the next time a hard situation comes around. Sometimes all it takes is awareness to change your patterns.

Tune in to begin.