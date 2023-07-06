How Do You Escape Discomfort?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But we’re not always conscious of them!
For today’s practice, we are going to take a hard look at what we do to escape. Rachel shares some examples in her own life, then it’s your turn. Once you identify your coping mechanisms, you will be better equipped the next time a hard situation comes around. Sometimes all it takes is awareness to change your patterns.
Tune in to begin.