How Could Consistency Change Your Life?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

Think about all the ways you consistently show up for others in your life.

Why is it so hard to do that for yourself?

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to discover all the small acts of love you can do for yourself - and witness how they will change your life for the better. You deserve commitment, too. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

