How Can You Slow Down Right Now?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 11th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We often think that to remove big stressors in our lives, we have to make a drastic change. And then we stay locked in a vicious cycle!
In today’s episode, Rachel shares a few simple ways you can slow down right now. From mindfulness and meditation to taking a short walk down the street, what is something that will change the entire pace of your day? Tune in to begin.