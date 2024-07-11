Yoga Girl

How Can You Slow Down Right Now?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 11th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Sometimes the things that seem most complicated actually have a really simple solution.

We often think that to remove big stressors in our lives, we have to make a drastic change. And then we stay locked in a vicious cycle!

In today’s episode, Rachel shares a few simple ways you can slow down right now. From mindfulness and meditation to taking a short walk down the street, what is something that will change the entire pace of your day? Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.