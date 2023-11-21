How Can You Be of Service Today?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 21st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to reflect on a moment in your life - and how it can allow you to tap into service. How can you come closer to humanity? Where is your compassion needed most right now?
Rachel shares a beautiful example from her own life, then it’s your turn. Tune in to begin.