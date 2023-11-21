Yoga Girl

How Can You Be of Service Today?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Moments of gratitude in our lives make us recognize the power that we have to do good in the world.

In today’s episode, you are going to reflect on a moment in your life - and how it can allow you to tap into service. How can you come closer to humanity? Where is your compassion needed most right now?

Rachel shares a beautiful example from her own life, then it’s your turn. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

