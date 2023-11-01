Yoga Girl

How Boundaries Can Deepen Relationships
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

It’s Wednesday today, and that means it’s time for a gratitude practice.

This week as we focus on boundaries, we are going to reflect on a time that someone set a boundary in a relationship with us.

Why is this something to be grateful for? Because that means that there is trust in that relationship! Tune in to anchor into gratitude for authentic, mature friendships.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

