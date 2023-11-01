How Boundaries Can Deepen Relationships
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 1st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This week as we focus on boundaries, we are going to reflect on a time that someone set a boundary in a relationship with us.
Why is this something to be grateful for? Because that means that there is trust in that relationship! Tune in to anchor into gratitude for authentic, mature friendships.