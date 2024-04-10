Yoga Girl

Honoring The Seeds You Planted Long Ago
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 10th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The life you have right now was once a dream.

You planted seeds long ago - and manifested magic!

In today’s episode, you are going to reflect on a harvest you are enjoying right now from work you did in the past. Notice the automatic wave of gratitude that arises and take it as a beautiful reminder that you have the ability to make your dreams come true.

Tune in to begin.

