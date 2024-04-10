Honoring The Seeds You Planted Long Ago
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 10th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You planted seeds long ago - and manifested magic!
In today’s episode, you are going to reflect on a harvest you are enjoying right now from work you did in the past. Notice the automatic wave of gratitude that arises and take it as a beautiful reminder that you have the ability to make your dreams come true.
Tune in to begin.