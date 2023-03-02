Yoga Girl

Holding Loss and Gratitude Close
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 2nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

We all have been through loss in some shape or form in our lives.

In today’s episode, you will hold space for a moment of gratitude for someone you’ve had to grieve.

Remember their beauty, their presence, their personality, and bring their memory into the now. Gratitude will follow naturally. Tune in to begin.

