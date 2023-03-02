Holding Loss and Gratitude Close
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 2nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will hold space for a moment of gratitude for someone you’ve had to grieve.
Remember their beauty, their presence, their personality, and bring their memory into the now. Gratitude will follow naturally. Tune in to begin.