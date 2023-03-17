Yoga Girl

Harnessing the Healing Power of Water
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 17th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you’re longing to soften or let go, you can always call upon water to get you there.

The element of water represents our ability to go with the flow, to soften, and to connect to the emotional side of ourselves.

In today’s self-care practice, Rachel shares just how you can harness it’s power to move on. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

