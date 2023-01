About the Episode

What reality are you living right now that was once just a dream?

It’s so easy to get down on ourselves; to feel stagnant and think that we will never be where we want to be.

But with the beauty of hindsight, you can see the progress that you’ve made. Today’s episode will bring you on a gratitude journey through everything you’ve accomplished. Whatever’s coming next could be right around the corner.

Tune in to begin.