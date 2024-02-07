Gratitude and Meeting Your Needs
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will take some time to honor the fact that you are taking care of yourself, meeting your needs, and implementing a self-care practice. Because after all, there probably was a time when you weren’t! Rachel also shares a great fact on how gratitude can help you sleep better.
Tune in to begin.