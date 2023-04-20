Yoga Girl

Gratitude and a Sense of Safety
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

When you think of the word comfort, what immediately comes to mind?

Is it your person? Your pet? Your bedroom?

In today’s gratitude practice, we will give thanks to something that brings us a cellular level of safety. Something that reminds you that you belong. Rachel will guide you through a practice to visualize it and make that feeling a reality.

Tune in to begin.

