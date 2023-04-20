Gratitude and a Sense of Safety
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 20th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 20th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Is it your person? Your pet? Your bedroom?
In today’s gratitude practice, we will give thanks to something that brings us a cellular level of safety. Something that reminds you that you belong. Rachel will guide you through a practice to visualize it and make that feeling a reality.
Tune in to begin.