Gratitude and a Sense of Flow
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 16th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Gratitude, Thankful Thursday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We are hard-wired to focus on the things that aren’t working in our lives.

As a survival mechanism, it’s important for us to constantly consider anything that might be a threat or obstacle. But it’s really draining!

In today’s gratitude practice, Rachel will guide you to flip your perspective and spend a moment shining the light on everything that is flowing in your life. It’s more than you think.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

