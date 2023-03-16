Gratitude and a Sense of Flow
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 16th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Gratitude, Thankful Thursday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 16th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Gratitude, Thankful Thursday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
As a survival mechanism, it’s important for us to constantly consider anything that might be a threat or obstacle. But it’s really draining!
In today’s gratitude practice, Rachel will guide you to flip your perspective and spend a moment shining the light on everything that is flowing in your life. It’s more than you think.
Tune in to begin.