About the Episode

We are hard-wired to focus on the things that aren’t working in our lives.

As a survival mechanism, it’s important for us to constantly consider anything that might be a threat or obstacle. But it’s really draining!

In today’s gratitude practice, Rachel will guide you to flip your perspective and spend a moment shining the light on everything that is flowing in your life. It’s more than you think.

Tune in to begin.