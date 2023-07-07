Getting Out of Your Comfort Zone as Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 7th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
That is the inspiration for today’s self-care practice.
The more you get out of your comfort zone, the more you realize that discomfort is not inherently bad. It’s just another part of life that can be dealt with.
Rachel will share how to do this practice today, and then it’s time to get brave and get out there. Tune in to begin.