Yoga Girl

Getting Out of Your Comfort Zone as Self-Care
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

You should do one thing that scares you every single day!

That is the inspiration for today’s self-care practice.

The more you get out of your comfort zone, the more you realize that discomfort is not inherently bad. It’s just another part of life that can be dealt with.

Rachel will share how to do this practice today, and then it’s time to get brave and get out there. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.