Getting Beautiful For Self-Care
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 23rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Even if you’re staying at home all day, do your hair, your makeup, and put on your favorite clothes. Once you feel like a million bucks - enjoy it! Your authentic self is radiating.
