Yoga Girl

Getting Beautiful For Self-Care
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This week’s self-care practice is probably what you think - you will spend some extra time making yourself beautiful.

Even if you’re staying at home all day, do your hair, your makeup, and put on your favorite clothes. Once you feel like a million bucks - enjoy it! Your authentic self is radiating.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.