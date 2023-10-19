About the Episode

Do you feel truly worthy of taking care of yourself?

For our contemplation practice today, Rachel shares three journaling prompts that will help you answer this deep question.

A lot of us have a very complicated relationship with self-care, especially when there are so many other things to take care of in life. But not only is it possible to be of service and take care of yourself, the two go hand in hand.

Today’s episode will help you define what self-care means to you, when it becomes challenging, and why you really deserve it. Tune in to begin.