For Me, Self-Care Means…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 19th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Do you feel truly worthy of taking care of yourself?

For our contemplation practice today, Rachel shares three journaling prompts that will help you answer this deep question.

A lot of us have a very complicated relationship with self-care, especially when there are so many other things to take care of in life. But not only is it possible to be of service and take care of yourself, the two go hand in hand.

Today’s episode will help you define what self-care means to you, when it becomes challenging, and why you really deserve it. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

