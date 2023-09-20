Yoga Girl

Finding the Silver Lining in Change
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Whatever you are going through in life right now, can you take a moment to appreciate any silver linings that are coming your way?

This practice will be easier or harder, depending on how you feel about the change - but there is always something to be grateful for.

Maybe you’ve grown, or made a new connection, or found a new appreciation for the little things in life. Tune in to find your own silver lining.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

