Finding the Silver Lining in Change
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 20th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This practice will be easier or harder, depending on how you feel about the change - but there is always something to be grateful for.
Maybe you’ve grown, or made a new connection, or found a new appreciation for the little things in life. Tune in to find your own silver lining.