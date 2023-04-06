Yoga Girl

Finding Gratitude for a Piece of Nature
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What is your absolute favorite spot outside?

Is it a path you walk with your dog? A place in your garden where you go to read a book? A view from your back porch?

For today’s episode, you will drop into gratitude for a specific part of nature that is present in your life. You have a connection with it for a reason. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.