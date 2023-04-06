Finding Gratitude for a Piece of Nature
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Is it a path you walk with your dog? A place in your garden where you go to read a book? A view from your back porch?
For today’s episode, you will drop into gratitude for a specific part of nature that is present in your life. You have a connection with it for a reason. Tune in to begin.