Yoga Girl

Finding Gratitude and Clarity in Action
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 26th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Gratitude doesn’t often come without action. The natural, organic sense of thankfulness comes after something important happens.

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice that gets something done, brings you a sense of clarity, and fills your entire being with gratitude. It’s more than a win-win!

Tune in to begin.

