Finding Gratitude and Clarity in Action
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 26th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 26th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice that gets something done, brings you a sense of clarity, and fills your entire being with gratitude. It’s more than a win-win!
Tune in to begin.